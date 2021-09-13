Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 252,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 438.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $161.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

