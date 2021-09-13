Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 3,675 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $89.69 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34.

