Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $54.39.

