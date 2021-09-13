Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

IJT opened at $133.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average is $130.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

