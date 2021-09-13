Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $231.33 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $234.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

