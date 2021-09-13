Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $378.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

