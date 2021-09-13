Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liquid Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 64,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.