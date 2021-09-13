Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

TOTL stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $49.55.

