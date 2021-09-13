Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 749 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

