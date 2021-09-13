Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 429,368 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $116.01 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

