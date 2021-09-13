Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $93,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $155.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.