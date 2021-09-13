Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Lifted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,173,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $155.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.