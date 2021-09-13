Capital One Financial Weighs in on Kimco Realty Corp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,347,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

