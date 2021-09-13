Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Acquires $149,650.00 in Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Sam Levinson bought 6,899 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $227,529.02.

On Thursday, August 26th, Sam Levinson bought 1,482 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.36 per share, with a total value of $50,921.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Sam Levinson bought 8,699 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95.

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson bought 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $40,865.07.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson purchased 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $10,221.12.

CSU traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.06. 33,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.35. Capital Senior Living Co. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $28.67. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 503.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

