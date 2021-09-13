Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Purchases $11,070.00 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $11,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CFFN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.02. 1,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

