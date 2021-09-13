Carbon Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $149,379.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

