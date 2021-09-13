Cardano Price Hits $2.43 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion and $7.27 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00049921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00117640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.29 or 0.00589598 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00018294 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00043909 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.