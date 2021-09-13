Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) CFO James E. Levine Purchases 30,000 Shares

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) CFO James E. Levine acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CRDF traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,510. The stock has a market cap of $274.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

