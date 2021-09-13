CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 7.9%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) traded down 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.43 and last traded at $63.95. 20,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 641,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.61 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

