CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) rose 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 1,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 226,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

CMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.