CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 46,477.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,519 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.48. 17,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,192. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 923,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331,664.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,730 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,917 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

