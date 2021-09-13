Carry Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $94.83 million and $11.15 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00123472 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

