Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Carter’s worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $245,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRI stock opened at $102.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

