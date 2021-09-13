Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Cartesi has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001374 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $253.39 million and approximately $32.02 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00077468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00122881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00173667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.88 or 0.99663375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.06 or 0.07234879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00887320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars.

