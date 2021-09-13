Cashaa (CAS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $519,716.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $15.88 million and $519,716.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00060191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00150513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,989,875 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

