Casper (CSPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85.91 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $243.13 million and $85.91 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00121286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00174627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,266.44 or 0.99954555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.11 or 0.07178494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.00926649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Casper’s total supply is 10,341,481,512 coins and its circulating supply is 1,941,130,428 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

