Caspian Achieves Market Cap of $7.32 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $9,222.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00151873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

