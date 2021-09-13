Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.52. 3,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,702 shares of company stock worth $11,690,313. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $24,651,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

