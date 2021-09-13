Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Castle has a market capitalization of $27,209.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.12 or 0.00439618 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002447 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.19 or 0.01116561 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

