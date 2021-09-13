Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPAR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.74. 4,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

