Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.52

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.52 and last traded at $124.40, with a volume of 376272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average of $112.54.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

