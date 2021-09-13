CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,114 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.22% of CBRE Group worth $64,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $97.96. 10,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.