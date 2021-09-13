CCUniverse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $13,518.85 and $6.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005435 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000205 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

