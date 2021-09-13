Celer Network Market Capitalization Achieves $447.67 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $447.67 million and approximately $322.26 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00152310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042930 BTC.

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,852,080,630 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

