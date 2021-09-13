Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,670 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Celestica worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 36.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 17.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 374.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 127,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.