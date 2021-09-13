Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.90. 5,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

