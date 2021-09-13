Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.61% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $10.07 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

