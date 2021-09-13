CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,387 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 323.6% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 327,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 250,045 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.2% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $9,099,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

