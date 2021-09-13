Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 76,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $104.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

