Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 17,174 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,174 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,209 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,606,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 997,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 968,029 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $49.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90.

