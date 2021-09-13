Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,357 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Centennial Resource Development worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 6.55. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

