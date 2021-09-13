CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

