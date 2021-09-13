Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002439 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $106.70 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00122206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00173204 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,129.28 or 1.00082842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.93 or 0.07276093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.41 or 0.00885763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 97,003,327 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

