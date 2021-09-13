Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.15

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 1297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $897,240 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

