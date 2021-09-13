Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Centuria Industrial REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

About Centuria Industrial REIT

CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high quality Australian industrial assets.

