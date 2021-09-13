CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 92,971 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

