CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Trading 0.1% Higher

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 3,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 46,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

