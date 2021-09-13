CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to report $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB opened at $90.97 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.65.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

