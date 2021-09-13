Chain Guardians (CGG) Hits Market Cap of $31.59 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $31.59 million and $5.48 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00149599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042864 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

