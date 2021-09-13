Chainswap (ASAP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $302,825.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $302,825.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainswap has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00151897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,402,480 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

